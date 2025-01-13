World Heavyweight Title Match Added to MLW Superfight 6

Matt Riddle is set to defend the MLW World Heavyweight title for the first time at Superfight 6 next month. Riddle will face the two men that held the belt before he did: Satoshi Kojima and Alex Kane. Superfight happens on February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta.

MLW SuperFight 6: Matt Riddle to Defend World Heavyweight Championship in Triple Threat Match

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane in a Triple Threat for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

SuperFight 6 officially has its main event – and it promises to be nothing short of historic as the last three MLW World Heavyweight Champions collide for the coveted title: reigning champion Matt Riddle, Satoshi Kojima, and Atlanta’s own Alex Kane.

Fresh off his monumental victory at Kings of Colosseum (watch), where he dethroned Satoshi Kojima, Matt Riddle wasted no time in setting the tone for his reign as champion. In a stunning post-event press conference, Riddle declared, “I’m going into business for myself.” Bypassing SuperFight 6 executive producer Eric Bischoff in recognizing Alex Kane’s overdue rematch for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Riddle extended the challenge to Kane as his first title defense, citing MLW’s Open Door policy, given Bischoff fired Kane in December.

But the press conference took an unexpected turn when Satoshi Kojima, moments removed from his 337-day reign as champion, stormed in to demand his rematch. As one of the most celebrated champions in MLW history, Kojima wants nothing more than to become a 3-time champion. Without hesitation, Riddle accepted Kojima’s challenge, officially setting the stage for a blockbuster triple threat main event at SuperFight 6.

This one-fall-to-a-finish title bout brings together three of the most dominant champions in MLW history:

Matt Riddle: The newly crowned champion is already proving to be a fearless and brash competitor. Will his reign be one for the ages or a fleeting moment in MLW’s storied legacy?

Satoshi Kojima: Widely regarded as the greatest champion in history, Kojima’s record-breaking 337-day reign and legendary matches have solidified his place as one of the most beloved wrestlers in MLW history.

Alex Kane: The hometown hero and former champion who made headlines by dethroning Alex Hammerstone via choke out, Kane held the title for an impressive 210 days and is now looking to reclaim gold on home turf.

SuperFight 6 sets the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable night of fights. Fans will witness whether Matt Riddle’s reign is built on bold, decisive victories—or if it’s cut short by two of MLW’s most dominant forces.

Don’t miss this historic showdown! Join us live on February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta to see if Matt Riddle can defy the odds or if a new champion will emerge in what promises to be one of the most epic title fights in MLW history.

SuperFight 6 live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane