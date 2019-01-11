World of Sport Female Stars Reportedly Offered WWE Deals

– WWE has reportedly made offers to three of World of Sport’s female stars in Viper, Kay Lee Ray, and Bea Priestley. The WON reports that the three have all been offered contracts, with Ray and Viper both expected to sign with the company. Viper’s contract is specifically mentioned as for NXT and while Ray’s is not, one would imagine that is at least a possibility. It is also worth noting that Viper also received an offer from All Elite Wrestling but again, is expected to go with WWE.

Priestley’s status is described by the report as “undecided.” Priestley is with both World of Sport and Stardom, and the WON notes that she and her partner Will Ospreay have discussed moving to work in Japan in a full-time capacity.

Ray was a participant in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated in the first round by Princesa Sugehit. Viper also worked the 2017 classic as Piper Niven.