World Title Match & More Set For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match and more for this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. The following was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw for the quarterly special, which takes place on January 25th and airs on NBC:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

* Pat McAfeee & Michael Cole on commentary