wrestling / News
WOW New Beginnings 2023 Results 1.14.14: Darius Carter Defends Heavyweight Title, More
January 17, 2023 | Posted by
Warriors of Wrestling held their New Beginnings 2023 show on Saturday, with the Heavyweight Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the New York City show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Three Stages Of Hell: The Kingsmen def. The JustUs League
* Justin Adams def. Disco Dane and Jalen W. and Scotty Priest
* TJ Marconi def. Kuda Montana
* The Cause (Max Bane & Roger Mendez) def. Alex Devine & Angel Alvarado
* Joe Ocasio def. Mr. Kennedy
* Dani Mo def. Madi Wrenkowski
* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Rise def. Toxic Vascularity
* WOW No Limits Championship Match: Dexter Obsidian def. Tony Paige
* WOW Heavyweight Championship Match: Darius Carter def. Facade
More Trending Stories
- Detroit Police And Fire Retirement System Files Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Seeking to Block McMahon Regaining Control of Board
- Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In Royal Rumble 98, Says Idea Was Either From Jim Cornette Or Vince Russo
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos