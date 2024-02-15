– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 23. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* WOW Trios Tournament Semifinals Match: Tormenta and Las Bandidas vs. Team Exile

* GI Jane vs. Chainsaw

* Santana Garrett vs. Jessie Jones

* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Tonga Twins (c) vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat