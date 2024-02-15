wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 23 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 23. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* WOW Trios Tournament Semifinals Match: Tormenta and Las Bandidas vs. Team Exile
* GI Jane vs. Chainsaw
* Santana Garrett vs. Jessie Jones
* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Tonga Twins (c) vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat
SEASON 2 EPISODE 23: “Put Me In Coach” Coach Campanelli addresses the fallout from last week’s Trios Tournament Match, and Team Spirit’s path forward as the tournament continues with Tormenta and Las Bandidas facing Team Exile in the next semi final match. GI Jane tries to make good on her new outlook on life versus Chainsaw, and Santana Garrett takes Jessie Jones one-on-one in the wake of Americana’s arm injury. And, in The Main Event, Tag Team Champions The Tonga Twins defend their titles against Miami’s Sweet Heat, a team who despite David McLane’s efforts to enact consequences for their consistent interference, now finds themselves as number one contenders.
