WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 9 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 9. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

SEASON 2 EPISODE 9: “Night of Handcuffs!” The Mother Truckers are pleased to offer their services to WOW Owner David McLane as he strives to return order to WOW – by volunteering to handcuff themselves to managers Lana Star and Sophia Lopez in the Main Event Tag Match between Miami’s Sweet Heat and Las Bandidas! In even more tag team action, GI Jane and new Superhero The Classmaster attempt to win the gold by taking on The Tonga Twins – even as The Last Call thinks they should be next in line. Coach Campanelli juggles her continued global recruitment efforts as faces Katarina Jinx, and Fury attempts to make a case for a solo career as she takes on Holidead.