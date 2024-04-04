wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 30 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 29 airing in syndication:
* Reina Del Rey vs. Princess Aussie
* The Brat Pack vs. The Mighty Mights
* Lana Star and Miami Sweet Heat vs. The Dojo Defenders
* The Las Bandidas vs. The Tonga Twins
SEASON 2 EPISODE 30: “Injured or Insidious” After the truth about Abilene Maverick’s injury is revealed, David McLane reminds her of her obligation to defend The WOW World Championship Title. Following all the drama between Reina Del Rey and Princess Aussie, the two finally face off in the ring to show who’s really the toughest at WOW. The Brat Pack takes on WOW’s darlings The Mighty Mights and Lana Star leads Miami’s Sweet Heat: Lovely Laurie and Luscious Lindsey into battle against the Dojo Defenders, making their debut as the newest WOW superheros! The World’s Greatest Attorney Sophia Lopez has to negotiate the tension between her clients, The Las Bandidas, as they prepare to fight with the seasoned WOW Superheros, The Tonga Twins, in the Main Event.