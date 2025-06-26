– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 42 airing in syndication:

* The Mighty Mights & a Mystery Partner vs. The Alliance (Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, and Gigi Gianni) with Adriana Gambino

* Goldie Collins vs. Xena Phoenix

* Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match: Genesis vs. Princess Aussie vs. Tormenta vs. Paoloa The Colombian GOAT