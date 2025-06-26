wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 42 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 42 airing in syndication:
* The Mighty Mights & a Mystery Partner vs. The Alliance (Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm, and Gigi Gianni) with Adriana Gambino
* Goldie Collins vs. Xena Phoenix
* Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match: Genesis vs. Princess Aussie vs. Tormenta vs. Paoloa The Colombian GOAT
SEASON 3 EPISODE 42: “Brazilian Blowout” It’s a WOW Superhero debut! Hailing from the South American rainforest, Gabriella Cruz is a force to be reckoned with, and she vows to crucify the competition; Fury welcomes the Brazilian bombshell to the WOW roster in singles action. The high-flying Mighty Mights’ Sugar and Spice announce a surprise trio partner in the ring before they take on The Alliance: Reina Del Rey, BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni led by Adriana Gambino. Goldie Collins, minus her pampered pal Katarina Jinx, moves over to the singles division for a woman-to-woman bout with Xena Phoenix. In the Main Event, it’s an all-out Fatal Four Way Match as Genesis, Princess Aussie, Tormenta and Paola The Colombian GOAT come out swinging to become the # 1 contender for The WOW World Championship!