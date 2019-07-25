wrestling / News

Wrestle Circus Show Canceled, Promotion Reportedly Shuts Down

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestle Circus

– Wrestle Circus has reportedly shut down and canceled their Sunday show, without publicly announcing either. The company was scheduled to host its Scorpio Sky Summer Circus Show on Sunday but has cancelled the show, according to talent who have taken to Twitter to comment on the cancellation.

According to PWInsider, owner Al Lenhart emailed the talent booked on the show and apologized, telling them that he was shutting the company down and getting out of wrestling.

Beyond Wrestling is offering to stream their Sunday show Americanrana 19 free to those fans who bought Wrestle Circus tickets. Several other companies have also reached out to offer make-goods for fans left in the lurch:

