Wrestle Circus Show Canceled, Promotion Reportedly Shuts Down

– Wrestle Circus has reportedly shut down and canceled their Sunday show, without publicly announcing either. The company was scheduled to host its Scorpio Sky Summer Circus Show on Sunday but has cancelled the show, according to talent who have taken to Twitter to comment on the cancellation.

According to PWInsider, owner Al Lenhart emailed the talent booked on the show and apologized, telling them that he was shutting the company down and getting out of wrestling.

Beyond Wrestling is offering to stream their Sunday show Americanrana 19 free to those fans who bought Wrestle Circus tickets. Several other companies have also reached out to offer make-goods for fans left in the lurch:

If you had tickets to the cancelled Wrestle Circus show, email proof of purchase to [email protected] & I'll get you set up with an @indiewrestling account so you can stream #Americanrana19 for free on Sunday. 🚨 AND LET'S MAKE SURE SHIT LIKE THIS NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN. 🚨 — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 25, 2019

BREAKING: For fans who purchased “WrestleCircus” 🎟… Join us this Saturday @ “Queens of the Ring” in Beaumont TX Show your proof of 🎪 ticket purchase at the Ford Park Box Office & receive HALF PRICE single ticket admission. 🚪6:30p pic.twitter.com/pLRyoJEe1o — Hurricane Pro (@HurricanePro1) July 25, 2019

If any fans flew in from another state to watch some wrestling in Austin on Sunday& that show got canceled. Bring a copy of your boarding pass & you can come to Anarchy Championship Wrestling free of charge. We love & appreciate your love for the sport. https://t.co/ogTOAY4ARP — Anarchy Wrestling (@ACWwrestling) July 25, 2019