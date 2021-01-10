Wrestlemania 24 Pulled From WWE Network

Heel by Nature reports that Wrestlemania 24 has been pulled from the WWE Network for unknown reasons, and at this time is still not available on the service.

One possible explanation is the match between the Big Show and Floyd Mayweather, which previously cause the company headaches when it came to a DVD release. This is due to rights issue with the song that Mayweather came out to, 50 Cent’s “I Get Money.” One of the producers of the song tried to sue WWE and Mayweather in 2010, but the case was dismissed when he couldn’t prove if either party made money off the track.

When asked for comment, WWE said that they know the show is unavailable and are working to include it again show.

In addition to Show vs. Mayweather, Wrestlemania 24 also featured The Undertaker vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight title, Ric Flair’s final match against Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton vs. Triple H vs. John Cena for the WWE title.