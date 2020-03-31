Wrestlemania 32 On ESPN Brings In 720,000 Viewers

Showbuzz Daily reports that the replay of Wrestlemania 32 on ESPN brought in 720,000 viewers and a 0.44 rating. This is down from Wrestlemania 30 last week, which had 839,000 viewers on March 22. Wrestlemania 32 had 326,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, good enough for 38 out of the top fifty cable programs for the night.