WrestleMania 35 Venue Announcement Likely Set for Friday
March 15, 2018 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE’s WrestleMania 35 event is expected to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Giants Twitter account sent out a post today that a “major event” is coming to MetLife Stadium, and a press conference reveal for the event is set for Friday, March 16.
You can check out the tweet below. WWE previously held WrestleMania 29 at the MetLife Stadium in 2013.
Giants announce a "major event" coming to MetLife Stadium. Press conference to reveal said event will be held on Friday.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) March 15, 2018