WrestlePro Alaska 3rd Anniversary Results 4.9.22: Killer Kross Battles Dan Maff, More

WrestlePro Alaska’s 3rd Anniversary show took place on Saturday night in Anchorage featuring Killer Kross, Fallah Bahh, Dan Maff, and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* WrestlePro Gold Championship Match: Deonn Rusman def. Dirty Dango

* Planet Payne Fitness And Performance (Preston Worthington, Chad Dillon & Tyler Payne) def. Auron West, Brysol Axl & Zach Gowen

* WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Championship Match: Fallah Bahh def. Heath

* WrestlePro Alaska Championship Match: Bobby Wayward def. Tommy Dreamer

* Scarlett Bordeaux def. Freya The Slaya

* UCE Championship Match: Kevin Matthews def. Chris Wilde

Tonight I won Hawaii’s @UCEWrestling Championship at the @WrestleProAK 3rd Anniversary #SuperShow in Anchorage, Alaska! Not sure if anyone ever won a Hawaii companies title in Alaska before but I just did. 👊👊👊👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/9Vo0p697sZ — KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) April 10, 2022

* Jerry Bishop on the WrestlePro Rumble

* KC Navarro def. Justin Corino

* Killer Kross def. Dan Maff

* WrestlePro Tag Team Championship Match: Bear Country def. Shawn Donavan & Traxx

* 907 Championship Match: AJ Radical def. Kid Money to win the title

* WrestlePro Alaska Tag Team Championship Match: The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) def. LSG & World Famous CB

* WrestlePro Alaska Tag Team Championship Match: Bobcat & Dan Maff def. The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) to win the titles