wrestling / News
WrestleRave Announces Second Year Anniversary Show For Next Month
WrestleRave is commemorating its second anniversary next month, and will celebrating with an “Anniversary Spectacular” show. The Texas-based promotion sent along the following press release announcing the show, which will take place on August 18th in Houston, Texas and feature Impact star Jai Vidai and more.
You can get ticketrs here.
WrestleRave Celebrates Its Second Year Anniversary with an Epic Spectacular
WrestleRave, is proud to announce its highly anticipated Second Year Anniversary Spectacular, set to take place on August 19 at the prestigious Houston Premier Arena at 7122 Avenue B in Houston, Texas. This monumental event promises to be a night of intense action, jaw-dropping athleticism, and electrifying entertainment for wrestling fans of all styles.
Touted as the must-see event of the year, WrestleRave’s Second Year Anniversary Spectacular will feature an incredible lineup of talented wrestlers from around the world, including IMPACT Wrestling star Jai Vidal, Raychell Rose, Bryan Keith, Dr. Redacted, Dimitri Alexandrov, Max Castellanos, Aaron Mercer, and many more. With such an exceptional roster of athletes, fans can expect nothing short of adrenaline-pumping matches and unforgettable moments. WrestleRave has partnered with IWTV to bring this momentous event to a global audience. The show will be taped for future broadcast, ensuring that wrestling fans from all corners of the world can experience the excitement and passion of WrestleRave’s Second Year Anniversary Spectacular.
Tickets for the WrestleRave Second Year Anniversary Spectacular can be found at Eventbrite. Given the event’s popularity and limited seating, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.
