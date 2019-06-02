wrestling / News
WWE News: X-Pac, Pete Dunne, Taz and Others React To NXT Main Event, The Street Profits Show Love To WWE Video Editor After Title Win
– Several wrestlers have reacted to the NXT Takeover XXV between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, including X-Pac, Taz, Pete Dunne and others.
Doesn't get much better than that. @JohnnyGargano & @AdamColePro that was a masterpiece.🙏 #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/u98mYaBMN2
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 2, 2019
I say this after every one of these. Every #NXTTakeOver follows or tops the one before it & every match on these shows does the same.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 2, 2019
AWESOME match @JohnnyGargano v @AdamColePro
Really enjoying #NXTakeOver … every match excellent, great stuff!Unfortunately I have headache now, holy shit. pic.twitter.com/0ZOCzaattI
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) June 2, 2019
Bar raised…..AGAIN!#NXTPROUD
— Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) June 2, 2019
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 2, 2019
Once again… These #NXTTakeOver’s are must see. pic.twitter.com/hMKHs6g5O7
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 2, 2019
Proud of you buddy @AdamColePro 👑 #wwe #NXTTakeOver @WWE
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) June 2, 2019
After his championship win tonight, Adam Cole is gonna celebrate at the Dentist Office. 😁👍🏻
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 2, 2019
– WWE has posted a video from after NXT Takeover XXV, in which the Street Profits show some love to a WWE video editor and invite him to party after their NXT tag team title win.
EXCLUSIVE: The #StreetProfits show some love to a #WWE video editor after securing the #NXT #TagTeamChampionships in a hard-fought Ladder Match. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HaW3nvZE4N
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
