WWE News: X-Pac, Pete Dunne, Taz and Others React To NXT Main Event, The Street Profits Show Love To WWE Video Editor After Title Win

– Several wrestlers have reacted to the NXT Takeover XXV between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, including X-Pac, Taz, Pete Dunne and others.

I say this after every one of these. Every #NXTTakeOver follows or tops the one before it & every match on these shows does the same. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 2, 2019

After his championship win tonight, Adam Cole is gonna celebrate at the Dentist Office. 😁👍🏻 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 2, 2019

– WWE has posted a video from after NXT Takeover XXV, in which the Street Profits show some love to a WWE video editor and invite him to party after their NXT tag team title win.