WWE News: X-Pac, Pete Dunne, Taz and Others React To NXT Main Event, The Street Profits Show Love To WWE Video Editor After Title Win

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: XXV

– Several wrestlers have reacted to the NXT Takeover XXV between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, including X-Pac, Taz, Pete Dunne and others.

– WWE has posted a video from after NXT Takeover XXV, in which the Street Profits show some love to a WWE video editor and invite him to party after their NXT tag team title win.

NXT Takeover XXV, Street Profits, Joseph Lee

