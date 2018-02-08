Wrestling 2 the MAX: WWE Smackdown Live Review 2.6.18: Still the Same

On this Wrestling 2 the MAX: WWE Smackdown Live Review Harry Broadhurst, Elizabeth Pugliese, and Brandon Biskobing discuss everything from the blue brand.

The continuing saga of Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan keeps going.

Bobby Roode defends the United States Championship against Rusev. Gable & Benjamin take on the Ascension. Charlotte battled Liv Morgan. Plus, in the main event it’s the #1 Contender’s Match for the WWE Championship between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. All discussed on this week’s Smackdown Review.

