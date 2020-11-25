UPDATED: Impact Wrestling, Wrestling World Comment on Passing of Bob Ryder

UPDATE: Impact Wrestling has issued a statement on the passing of Bob Ryder. As previously noted, Ryder, one of the first-ever employees of Impact, passed away after a long fight with cancer. Impact issued the following statement on Ryder’s passing:

Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore on the Passing of Bob Ryder

Everyone at IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken by the passing of Bob Ryder, one of its founders and in many ways the heart and soul of the promotion. As many fans know, the very idea to create this company was born on Bob’s fishing boat, during a trip off the Gulf Coast in 2001. It is no exaggeration to state IMPACT Wrestling would never have existed without Bob’s inspiration and would not have gone on to entertain millions of fans over two decades without his passion and dedication behind the curtain. Anyone who remembers Bob on the 1990s Prodigy chats or his role in launching 1wrestling.com or him co-hosting WCW Live! knows few people love pro-wrestling with the passion Bob did. At IMPACT, we joked that the chair and desk at Bob’s house was IMPACT’s “mobile command center.” Every wrestler and staff member knew that if they didn’t have a place to stay, if they’d missed their flight, if their car had broken down, they could call the command center – Bob’s phone – and he would take care of it. Bob prided himself on that and being available 24/7. Even during his annual Christmas cruises, he’d carry his cell phone and laptop everywhere, so he was available to help even from the middle of the ocean. Few people love professional wrestling with the passion that Bob did. Wrestling was his life. Since learning the news, we’ve spoken to dozens of his friends across the business and they all have said the same thing; that they’d spoken with Bob just a few days ago. The last time we saw Bob face to face was a month ago, during BOUND FOR GLORY week in Nashville. Because of the pandemic, Bob was unable to attend the event, but the three of us were able to celebrate his 64th birthday together at a small dinner. Bob talked non-stop about the upcoming matches, how excited he was about the talent and the future of IMPACT. He also spoke – because he seldom didn’t –about his beloved LSU athletics, particularly football and basketball. To the end of his life, Bob was a loyal, trusted, hard-working and beloved member of the IMPACT Wrestling family. He was also infuriatingly – and endearingly – stubborn. That stubbornness steeled him in his battle against his illness. It surprised none of us who knew and loved Bob that he outlived his diagnosis by years. During that entire time, Bob insisted on continuing to contribute to IMPACT. He refused every offer to take time off, or a sabbatical, even after chemotherapy sessions. He wanted, needed to be involved. There are a lot of people who live for pro-wrestling; with Bob it may have been literal. IMPACT Wrestling will be celebrating Bob’s life in the days and weeks to come. We will think about the best way the honor him and the legacy he left us. For now, we will take a moment to say farewell to a member of our family. We’ll never forget you, Bob. Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore”

ORIGINAL: A number of wrestlers, promoters, and professionals from around the wrestling industry have shared messages on social media today in tribute to the late Impact Wrestling executive Bob Ryder, who tragically passed away this week after his battle with cancer.

Comments include some of Ryder’s friends and former colleagues, including WWE Senior Director of Content and Development, Jeremy Borash. Previously, Borash and Ryder hosted the official online WCW radio show, WCW Live, that was hosted by WCW’s official website before the promotion was ultimately bought out by WWE and dissolved. They would later work together again in TNA Wrestling.

Borash said on Ryder, “There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me. His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly.”

Former TNA President Dixie Carter also tweeted on Ryder, “BEYOND devastated about the passing Bob Ryder. He was the kindest, most selfless person you could imagine. He always did for others. He meant the world to me. We had just talked & I was worried he would be alone for Thanksgiving. Cannot tell u how much I will miss @brydertna.”

You can view those tweets, plus other wrestlers such as Abyss (aka Chris Parks/Joseph Park), Sonjay Dutt, Frankie Kazarian, Matt Hardy, Taz, Christopher Daniels, Mia Yim, Nick Aldis, and many more below.

RIP Bob Ryder. You were a good man. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 25, 2020

There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me. His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly. — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 25, 2020

BEYOND devastated about the passing Bob Ryder. He was the kindest, most selfless person you could imagine. He always did for others. He meant the world to me. We had just talked & I was worried he would be alone for Thanksgiving. Cannot tell u how much I will miss @brydertna 💔 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 25, 2020

I love you Bob Ryder. Rest In Peace my friend. Goodbye. I know I’ll see you again someday. pic.twitter.com/qtAO1VGWsB — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) November 25, 2020

I’m crushed to hear Bob Ryder passed away today. He was one of a kind. He loved the business, the talent and everyone around him. He wore countless hats and was a big part of the success I had during my career. I love you Bob. Rest In Peace my friend. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) November 25, 2020

I just heard the news about Bob. RIP to my dear friend Bob Ryder. We last texted Monday. I don’t know what to say. This is tough. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder 😞 From working with Bob in my WCW days and then in TNA, he was always nice to me and helped me out anytime I needed it. Very sad to hear this news. https://t.co/xqqYcVTR8g — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 25, 2020

Bob Ryder and I became friends my first day in @IMPACTWRESTLING My last day there he was one of the very few that it was difficult to say goodbye to. We remained in contact since then. A total pro who loved the wrestling business. I am incredibly sad today. RIP Bob. Godspeed sir — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 25, 2020

Just heard the sad news about Bob Ryder’s passing. Bob took such great care of me & my family during my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Even after I left, Bob was so incredibly supportive of my family & career. Godspeed, my friend, you’ll be missed.#RIP Bob Ryder — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 25, 2020

Rest In Peace Bob Ryder. A true gentleman who helped me and countless others immensely. One of the good ones, he will be sorely missed! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 25, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder. Read below if u didn't know BR or maybe u aren't aware of his contributions to Pro Wrestling for many years in the media & also in front office @IMPACTWRESTLING .

Bob was always awesome to me, great sense of humor & great guy. 🙏 https://t.co/ZF4SoXSuZn — team taz head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) November 25, 2020

Horrible news hearing about the passing of Bob Ryder. Even in his sickness, was constantly joking about. We used to have a running joke about getting cucumber infused water on demand written into my next contract when I was with IMPACT. RIP, Bob. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder. Thank you for pushing me and believing in me. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 25, 2020

Damn…RIP Bob Ryder. You were always cool with me and definitely one of @IMPACTWRESTLING go to guys for many things. Condolences to his friends and family — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) November 25, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of my old friend Bob Ryder. He was a pioneer in wrestling reporting and without him TNA never would have happened. Bob lived HIS life HIS way and the wrestling business is better for his contributions. Rest in peace my friend. — Dave Scherer (@davescherer) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder. He was always so kind and helpful to myself and countless of others at Impact. — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) November 25, 2020

So helpful and patient. Devoted to wrestling. RIP Bob Ryder. — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) November 25, 2020

The wrestling business is a tough, harsh and often cold business. You don't forget the people that were in your corner. Bob Ryder was in my corner. Farewell Bob. I hope you know how much I appreciate what you did for me and my family. No more pain. RIP my friend. 🖤 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 25, 2020

Bob was family. Our hearts are broken, but I know he would want us to celebrate his life, so that’s exactly what we will do 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VO4p2NFY6I — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) November 25, 2020

Terrible news today about Bob Ryder. Bob was a good human being who absolutely loved the wrestling business. Also loved LSU football. He was by his phone 24/7 ready to answer any and all phone calls….except when he went on a cruise. God bless & RIP Bob. — Pat"Simn Dmnd"Kenney (@ImEdHeavy) November 25, 2020

Crushed to hear of the passing of Bob Ryder. Godspeed Bob! Thank you for Everything! #RIPBobRyder pic.twitter.com/7GTaPLtnOa — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) November 25, 2020

My heart is broken for my Impact family today. Rest In Peace Bob Ryder ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 25, 2020

I am saddened by the passing of Bob Ryder. We shared a birthday and our love for Star Trek. Our talks on the phone would always start out as business, but would quickly evolve into the latest episode of Discovery. Birthday buddy, you will be missed. Sleep well my friend. #RIPBob — D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) November 25, 2020

R.I.P. Bob Ryder.

Very helpful to so many across our industry. Devoted & loyal. Many thanks Bob for all you did during my time @IMPACTWRESTLING . The grit & courage Bob demonstrated during his illness is one of the many reasons he will forever be remembered as a champion — Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) November 25, 2020

I’m very sad to hear the news of the passing of Bob Ryder. I’ve known him for years going back to 2007 when I was first trying to get a job with @IMPACTWRESTLING He was always generous with his time & a complete joy to be around. My heart goes out to his family.#RIP Bob ❤️ — Cody Deaner (@CodyDeaner) November 25, 2020

It’s hard to wrap my head around it. I can’t believe the news I was told. Bob Ryder was such a true friend of mine in @IMPACTWRESTLING and since my first day, he was such a kind man to me. I had just been to dinner with him for his birthday a few weeks back. Rest easy Bob. 😔 — Kenny F. Smith (@kennyfreakin) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder — Acey Romero (@THEACEYROMERO) November 25, 2020

Bob Ryder, while I never had the privilege to meet him, did so much for everyone at Impact. Though my only communication with him was via email, his kindness and genuine desire to help other radiated through his words and actions. I extend all of my love to his loved ones. — Mean Gia (@MeanGiaMiller) November 25, 2020

R.I.P. Bob Ryder – one of the beloved members of @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thank you for all you have done for the company. We are sending our deepest condolences to his friends and family. — Fight Network (@fightnet) November 25, 2020

1st met Bob Ryder on PRODIGY Interactive Service (pre-World Wide Web) as early as 1989; we were correspondents in the #Wrestling Forum. Pre TNA,Pre ECW.

He loved Wrestling – I’m not surprised he, like I, found a way to become a more direct contributor to the landscape. RIP Bob.😢 — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) November 25, 2020

Incredibly sad to learn of the passing of my friend Bob Ryder. He was always there for me at TNA and I had the utmost respect for him. One of the nicest guys you'll ever meet. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he RIP. #RIPBobRyder — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) November 25, 2020

Incredibly sad to learn of the passing of my friend Bob Ryder. He was always there for me at TNA and I had the utmost respect for him. One of the nicest guys you'll ever meet. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he RIP. #RIPBobRyder — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) November 25, 2020