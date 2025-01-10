wrestling / News
Wrestling REVOLVER Vybe Check Results 1.9.25: Dayton Street Fight, More
Wrestling Revolver held their Vybe Check show on Thursday night with a Dayton Street Fight main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship Match: Jake Something (c) def. Gringo Loco
* Masha Slamovich def. Jessicka Havok
* Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Sigma Sigma def. The Dub Club and The Rascalz
* No Disqualification Match: AJ Francis def. BDE
* Four Corner Mayhem: Crash Jaxon def. JJ Garrett, Damian Chambers and Rohit Raju
* Krule & Dreadknot def. R.E.D.
* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Match: Myron Reed (c) def. Ace Austin
* Dayton Street Fight: Masato Tanaka def. Jake Crist
Dude BDE out here taking insane bumps on his debut 😭#RevolverVYBE @itsbrandonde pic.twitter.com/2MKxIAHHjW
— Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) January 10, 2025
Not his own partner 😭😭#RevolverVybe pic.twitter.com/wnn9AxxP8s
— Silvia ✨ (@prxttygxrl_S) January 10, 2025
What a night in Dayton, Ohio for @PWRevolver #RevolverVYBE!! The crowd was hot, the matches were great, and this company is going to turn 2025 upside down in the best way. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QXZyJ9YaB0
— Stan Mikita’s Donuts (@mikitasdonuts_) January 10, 2025
