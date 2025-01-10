Wrestling REVOLVER Vybe Check Results 1.9.25: Dayton Street Fight, More

Wrestling Revolver held their Vybe Check show on Thursday night with a Dayton Street Fight main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship Match: Jake Something (c) def. Gringo Loco

* Masha Slamovich def. Jessicka Havok

* Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Sigma Sigma def. The Dub Club and The Rascalz

* No Disqualification Match: AJ Francis def. BDE

* Four Corner Mayhem: Crash Jaxon def. JJ Garrett, Damian Chambers and Rohit Raju

* Krule & Dreadknot def. R.E.D.

* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Match: Myron Reed (c) def. Ace Austin

* Dayton Street Fight: Masato Tanaka def. Jake Crist

