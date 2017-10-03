Jerry Lawler, Jim Cornette, Others Comment on The Passing of Lance Russell

– The wrestling world has reacted to the passing of Memphis Legend Lance Russell, here are some of the comments…

My dear friend and greatest wrestling commentator ever, Lance Russell passed away this morning. I would have never been without him. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bD4AlK5dsF — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 3, 2017

Horrible weekend for all of us. @MemphisLance Russell has passed at 91. Memphis icon–sport's nicest man–best at what he did–friend.#RIP — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 3, 2017

My lifetime friend, Lance Russell died early this morning. I cannot express how sad I am. He was responsible for my tv career success. pic.twitter.com/6jXV8OtEex — Dave Brown (@davebrown5555) October 3, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Lance Russell.I met him a few times and he was always a lovely gentleman.Having and hearing him call a few of my bouts in MCW in 2000 was a real treat. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 3, 2017

We send our deepest condolences to the family of Lance Russell. An institution in the sport and legend behind the microphone. pic.twitter.com/Ykk5oNzFGP — NWA Wrestling (@NWAWrestling) October 3, 2017

Former voice of Memphis wrestling, Lance Russell, has died https://t.co/vA0GA4tI0b pic.twitter.com/dEfSfvYfg0 — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) October 3, 2017

Heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of the legendary Lance Russell. One of the all-time great wrestling announcers. #Memphis icon. pic.twitter.com/lpXpKzL8xh — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) October 3, 2017

In 2009 it was our great honor to have Dave Brown & Jim Cornette induct Lance Russell into the Hall of Heroes during our #Charlotte Fanfest! pic.twitter.com/uXniS0Xd7b — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) October 3, 2017

Legendary Memphis wrestling commentator Lance Russell dies https://t.co/a88ORrjBjo pic.twitter.com/8QKksiWG9s — WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) October 3, 2017

RIP Lance Russell. The voice of pro wrestling for decades & with @JerryLawler, the face of Memphis Wrestling. Legend. All-time great. pic.twitter.com/ROV2lna9y4 — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) October 3, 2017

In 2009 it was our great honor to reunite two of the all-time greats, Lance Russell & Bob Caudle. Both were almost giddy to see the other. pic.twitter.com/g1g4RfDes8 — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) October 3, 2017

RIP Lance Russell. An institution of broadcasting in wrestling. — David Lagana (@Lagana) October 3, 2017

Oh man……..rest in peace Lance Russell. You sir, are a class act. Godspeed. — Brian Heffron (@BlueMeanieBWO) October 3, 2017

Rest in peace Lance Russell..😢 pic.twitter.com/gvFwIXcYeq — Bob Cook (@eveleye1) October 3, 2017