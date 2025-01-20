Wrestling World Sends Well-Wishes To Allie Katch After Injury: Will Ospreay, Effy, More

As previously reported, Allie Katch broke her leg in two places after a dive at The People vs. GCW, during which she landed badly. She had surgery today to repair the damage, and there is a GoFundMe to assist with medical costs. The wrestling world is sending their well-wishes to Katch, including Will Ospreay, Effy, Chelsea Green and others.

Green wrote: “Being an Indy wrestler is so hard… Staying relevant & presenting yourself as a star while making money that doesn’t always support those goals. Injuries can be career ending when it comes to juggling your passion with real life expenses. If you’re blessed enough to be able to help Allie, the link is below. I know I would’ve appreciated this more than anything.”

You can see that and similar posts below.

