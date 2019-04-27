WSU Results 4.26.19: New Tag Team Champions Crowned

– WSU held an event last night in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestling With Demons.

WSU held their first show of the weekend on 4/26/19 in Voorhees Township, N.J. at the Colossal Sports Academy. The event featured a tag team tournament for the vacant titles:

Violette pinned Shazza McKenzie.

Ruthless LaLa pinned Izzy McCoy.

Ava Everett and Angel Sinclair beat Diamanté and Valentina in a tag tournament match.

Gabby Gilbert and Lucious Latasha beat Nina Monet and Ravana Xin in a tag tournament match.

Megan Mason and Davienne beat Veda Scott and Aja Perera in a tag tournament match.

Kasey Catal beat Corinne Minx. Valentina came in and stomped Catal after the match.

Brittany Blake beat Jinx.

Angel Sinclair and Ava Everett won the vacant tag titles in the 3-way finals match over Gabby Gilbert and Lucious Latasha, Megan Mason and Davienne.

Sinclair and Everett were actually both given trophies as the temporary titles. The company is making new tag belts to be unveiled at the show 6/7/19 show.

The next show is today at the same location at 2pm EST. The new tag champs are expected to defend the titles on the show. Tickets are available here.