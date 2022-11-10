WWE 24/7 Championship No Longer An Active Title

The WWE 24/7 Championship has officially been retired. As noted, Nikki Cross won the championship on this week’s episode of Raw from Dana Brooke and then ended up throwing it in (or at least at) the trash. The Superstars page of WWE.com now lists the title as being in existance from 2019 – 2022 as opposed to active titles, which are listed as having an end date of “Present.”

The Championship was initially revealed by Mick Foley and had a rule akin to the WWE Hardcore Championship where it could be defended anywhere at any time. That led to a total of 195 title reigns in just three and a half years’ time, with R-Truth holding the title 53 times for a total of 415 recognized days. The next closest person in terms of title reigns and total length was Brooke with 15 reigns totalling and 336 days. Reggie had the longest 24/7 Championship reign in history at 112 days from July to November of 2021.