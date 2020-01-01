wrestling / News
WWE 2K20 Crashing Thanks To Bug Involving The Year 2020
It just hasn’t been a good year for 2K. Several people on the internet are complaining that WWE 2K20 is now crashing thanks to a glitch involving the year 2020. The game crashes specifically when trying to use anything that would make use of online capability, like 2K Towers, MyPlayer (which includes My Career and Road To Glory) and any WWE 2K Original content.
Until a patch is released, the only way to fix it is to reset the time on your system to 2019 or earlier. This is just the latest glitch that has plagued the game since its release, which caused it to get very poor reviews.
2K said in a statement: “Hey Superstars! We are aware of the issues related to #WWE2K20 crashing and are currently investigating. We are working towards a solution and will update you all when we have more information.”
