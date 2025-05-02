WWE Abandons Trademark For Edge In Terms Of ‘Wrestling Performances’

WWE has abandoned their trademark for Edge in terms of wrestling performances. Fightful reports that WWE abandoned the tradmerk filing on April 7th for Adam Copeland’s WWE wrestling name, specifically the one under the description of:

“Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the Internet or commercial online services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”

WWE still has an active trademark for Edge for merchandise as follows: