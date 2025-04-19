WWE Has Acquired Lucha Libre AAA, NXT Worlds Collide Event Set For June

During today’s Countdown to Wrestlemania event, it was announced that WWE has acquired Lucha Libre AAA and now owns the company. They also announced that there will be an NXT Worlds Collide event, featuring AAA wrestlers, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 7 at 3 PM ET.

Triple H showed up to make the announcement and was joined by Marisela Pena & Dorian Roldan, as well as Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Rey Fenix, Penta, Andrade, Vikingo, Santos Escobar and more.