WWE Ad Airs During USFL Game on NBC Featuring Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Roman Reigns

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s USFL broadcast on NBC featured a WWE ad promoting both Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX (h/t WrestlingInc.com). The ad name-checked Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair as stars for Raw and only named WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns for SmackDown.

