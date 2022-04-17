wrestling / News
WWE Ad Airs During USFL Game on NBC Featuring Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Roman Reigns
April 17, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s USFL broadcast on NBC featured a WWE ad promoting both Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX (h/t WrestlingInc.com). The ad name-checked Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair as stars for Raw and only named WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns for SmackDown.
You can see a photo of the add that was posted on Twitter below:
The advertisement on NBC for WWE. pic.twitter.com/lm6TJaNKRi
— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) April 17, 2022
