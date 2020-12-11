WWE, AEW, Bruce Prichard & More Comment on Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister’s Passing

The wrestling world has reacted to the passing of Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister including WWE, AEW, and more. As previously reported, Lister passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 62. You can see reactions from WWE and more below:

Tom “Tiny” Lister, known to WWE fans as Zeus, passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Tom “Tiny” Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62.

Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film “No Holds Barred.” The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with “Macho Man” Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus’ most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength.

Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic “Friday” and “Next Friday” movies, as well as roles in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Zootopia.”

WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans.