wrestling / News

WWE News: Aiden English Freestyles Rusev Day Lyrics, National Egg Day Celebrated With Gobbledy Gooker Clip

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Aiden English

– Lana released a video of Aiden English freestyle rapping some Rusev Day lyrics for Rusev Day. English does the rap to The Usos entrance music. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a clip of the Gobbledy Gooker to celebrate National Egg Day. You can check out that clip below.

