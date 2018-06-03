wrestling / News
WWE News: Aiden English Freestyles Rusev Day Lyrics, National Egg Day Celebrated With Gobbledy Gooker Clip
June 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Lana released a video of Aiden English freestyle rapping some Rusev Day lyrics for Rusev Day. English does the rap to The Usos entrance music. You can check out that clip below.
. @WWEAidenEnglish is BRILLIANT!!!!!! This Tuesday on #SDLIVE we will #CRUSH @NaomiWWE & @WWEUsos on what day @RusevBUL …?????? pic.twitter.com/6Dx9eMLYz2
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 3, 2018
– WWE released a clip of the Gobbledy Gooker to celebrate National Egg Day. You can check out that clip below.
If you ever wondered what came first, The #GobbledyGooker or The Egg, we have the answer. #NationalEggDay #SurvivorSeries @TheGeneOkerlund pic.twitter.com/lymX5AuDqh
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2018