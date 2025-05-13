WWE News: Akira Tozawa Listed As Not Medically Cleared On Raw, Guilia & Roxanne Perez Argue After Loss

– Akira Tozawa was listed as out of action on this week’s WWE Raw. Tozawa was attacked by Rusev on last week’s show after the returning star defeated Otis. Monday night’s episode saw Tozawa ask for a match with Rusev but Adam Pearce said no, noting that Tozawa wasn’t cleared. Pearce told Tozawa that he would get his chance once he was cleared to go:

TOZAWA WANTS A MATCH WITH RUSEV!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/WVWigNh4bL — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 13, 2025

– Giulia and Roxanne Perez lost a match to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in the main event of the show. A video was posted after the episode with the two arguing as Perez said they needed to talk to Adam Pearce while Giulia said there was no “we”: