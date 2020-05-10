WWE Alums Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, & Curt Hawkins File New Trademarks

Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins & Luke Gallows have filed new trademarks for their post-WWE careers. PWInsider reports that Anderson filed for a trademark for his his Chad 2 Badd persona on May 5th, while Gallows filed a trademark for TALKNSHOPAMANIA through his Wrestlemerica company on April 29th. Talk’n Shop is the name of Gallows and Anderson’s podcast, and the trademark is for the following goods & services:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

Finally, Hawkins (real name Brian Myers) filed trademarks for “Never Defeated” and “Prince of Queens” on April 29th.