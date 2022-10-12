WWE News: WWE & Amazon Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters Consolidated, No Ruling on WWE/MLW Lawsuit Yet

– WWE and Amazon’s joint lawsuits against sellers of alleged counterfeit WWE Championship title belt replica sellers have been merged into one. As reported in late August, Amazon and WWE filed the suits against 13 defendants producing counterfeit WWE Championship title belt replicas on the market. The defendants all had their own lawsuits filed against them, but PWInsider reports that the suits have now been consolidated into one.

– The site adds that as of now, there has not been a ruling on WWE’s request to dismiss the lawsuit failed against them by MLW. WWE filed the lawsuit in January and wee filed a motion to dismiss, which the judge has yet to issued a ruling on.