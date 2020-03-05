wrestling / News

WWE Announces Gauntlet Match For This Week’s Smackdown

March 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new match for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The promotion announced on Wednesday that Miz & John Morrison, The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will compete in the gauntlet match, with the team that wins the final one to enter the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday.

The announcement reads as follows:

The WWE Universe will get a preview of the impending chaos of Sunday’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match, as six blue brand teams will battle for the right to enter the Elimination Chamber last in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Miz & John Morrison have had little time to celebrate their newly-earned SmackDown Tag Team Titles, as the championship grind continues with the WWE Elimination Chamber sneak peek against The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Who will earn the coveted final entrance into the Elimination Chamber?

