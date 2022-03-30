WWE Announces Limited Superstar Cameo Bookings for WrestleMania 38

– WWE has announced a limited run of Superstar Cameo bookings for WrestleMania 38 Week. For a limited time, fans can book a Cameo with Bianca Belair, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Happy Corbin, and more. Bookings are available HERE. Most of the video shoutouts appear to be priced at $300 each.