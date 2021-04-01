wrestling / News
WWE Announces More for Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown
– As previously reported, next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX will feature the return of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place on next week’s FOX Network broadcast. Additionally, WWE.com has announced more details for next week’s “Special WrestleMania Edition” of Friday Night SmackDown.
Besides the battel royal, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend the SmackDown tag team titles in a Fatal Four-Way match against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and Otis and Chad Gable. Also, Universal champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe ahead of his WrestleMania 37 title defense against Edge and Daniel Bryan.
Here’s the updated lineup from WWE:
A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX
As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown next Friday on FOX!
Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge to address the WWE Universe
Two days before they square off in the highly-anticipated Universal Championship Triple Threat Match, the WWE Universe will hear from The Head of the Table, The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement and The Ultimate Opportunist as they prepare to collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All?
SmackDown Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship Match
For months the SmackDown Tag Team division has been extremely competitive, forcing WWE Official Adam Pearce to make a major decision. Next Friday, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will look to defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Otis & Chad Gable.
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take center stage as a multitude of blue brand Superstars step into the squared circle to collide for the honor of claiming this year’s coveted trophy. The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in honor of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. It will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time, and competitors are eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man remaining is the victor.
WWE Official Adam Pearce announced the combatants for the prestigious free-for-all will include:
Akira Tozawa
Angel Garza
Cedric Alexander
Drew Gulak
Elias
Erik
Gran Metalik
Humberto Carrillo
Jaxson Ryker
Jey Uso
Kalisto
King Corbin
Lince Dorado
MACE
Murphy
Mustafa Ali
Ricochet
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
SLAPJACK
T-Bar
Tucker
Don’t miss all the action of the Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown, next Friday, April 9, beginning at 8/7 C on FOX! And make sure to tune into WrestleMania April 10 and 11 streaming LIVE on Peacock!
