WWE Announces New Partnership With Cameo For Wrestlemania

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE and Cameo have announced a new partnership ahead of this year’s Wrestlemania, with several stars listed for RAW and Smackdown. Cameo sent out the following press release:

Cameo is partnering with WWE to co-promote WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. With the promotion, 25 WWE Superstars will join the platform Monday April 5th at 11:00am ET. They will each offer 15 cameos on a first-come, first-serve basis and they will only be available on the platform through Friday, April 9th. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The promotion is designed to allow fans a new way to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars by booking personalized videos from their favorites in anticipation of WrestleMania. It will also offer the Superstars and fans a chance to build real, authentic connections.

Full Talent List:
RAW
· AJ Styles
· Randy Orton
· Shane McMahon
· Alexa Bliss
· Asuka
· Bobby Lashley
· Braun Strowman
· Damian Priest
· Drew McIntyre
· Kofi Kingston
· John Morrison
· Omos
· Miz
· Rhea Ripley
· Riddle
· Sheamus
· Xavier Woods

SmackDown
· Apollo Crews
· Bianca Belair
· Big E
· Cesaro
· Daniel Bryan
· Kevin Owens
· Sami Zayn
· Seth Rollins

You can find more information here.

