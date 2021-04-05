WWE Announces New Partnership With Cameo For Wrestlemania

WWE and Cameo have announced a new partnership ahead of this year’s Wrestlemania, with several stars listed for RAW and Smackdown. Cameo sent out the following press release:

Cameo is partnering with WWE to co-promote WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. With the promotion, 25 WWE Superstars will join the platform Monday April 5th at 11:00am ET. They will each offer 15 cameos on a first-come, first-serve basis and they will only be available on the platform through Friday, April 9th. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The promotion is designed to allow fans a new way to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars by booking personalized videos from their favorites in anticipation of WrestleMania. It will also offer the Superstars and fans a chance to build real, authentic connections.

Full Talent List:

RAW

· AJ Styles

· Randy Orton

· Shane McMahon

· Alexa Bliss

· Asuka

· Bobby Lashley

· Braun Strowman

· Damian Priest

· Drew McIntyre

· Kofi Kingston

· John Morrison

· Omos

· Miz

· Rhea Ripley

· Riddle

· Sheamus

· Xavier Woods

SmackDown

· Apollo Crews

· Bianca Belair

· Big E

· Cesaro

· Daniel Bryan

· Kevin Owens

· Sami Zayn

· Seth Rollins

