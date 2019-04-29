WWE Announces New PPV Stomping Grounds For June

The Tacoma Dome in Washington has posted a new video on Facebook which reveals a new WWE PPV called Stomping Grounds that is apparently set to take place on June 23. This is interesting, as this was the rumored date for Backlash after WWE reportedly moved it due to their unannounced Saudi Arabia show in the same month. If that’s the case, it seems as though Stomping Grounds will replace Backlash as the June PPV. There’s also talks that the planned NXT Takeover for San Jose could also get moved.

The video also mentions that the show will include “Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the first time ever in Tacoma.”

That would make this the updated schedule for WWE’s PPVs:

WWE Money in the Bank – May 19, 2019 in Hartford, CT

Saudi Arabia PPV – June 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia

WWE Stomping Grounds – June 23, 2019 in Tacoma, WA

WWE Extreme Rules – July 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA

WWE SummerSlam – August 11, 2019 in Toronto, ON

WWE Hell in a Cell – September 15, 2019 in Atlanta, GA

WWE Clash of Champions – October 6, 2019 in Sacramento, CA

Saudi Arabia PPV- November 1, 2019 in Saudi Arabia

WWE Survivor Series – November 24, 2019 in Chicago, IL

WWE TLC – December 15, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN