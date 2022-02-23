WWE Announces Sponsors For This Year’s Wrestlemania

WWE has announced that both Mars, Inc and 2K Games will be the presenting sponsors for this year’s Wrestlemania in Dallas.

Mars, Incorporated and 2K Join Forces With WWE® Ahead of WrestleMania®

02/23/2022

SNICKERS® and WWE® 2K22 Named Presenting Partners of WrestleMania 38

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Mars, Incorporated, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a partnership that makes SNICKERS® and WWE® 2K22 Presenting Partners of WrestleMania 38, taking place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The partnership will mark the first time in WrestleMania history that two brands have served as Presenting Partners for WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza. As part of the agreement, SNICKERS and WWE 2K22, the forthcoming latest installment from 2K’s popular WWE video game series, will stake claim to each evening’s WrestleMania Main Event match as Presenting Partners.

As anticipation builds for the biggest matches of the year, SNICKERS and WWE 2K22 will compete in their own heavyweight match as the brands will go head-to-head in a multi-platform campaign on the Road to WrestleMania.

“Mars is excited to continue to bring fun to WWE fans by returning as a Presenting Partner of WrestleMania, this year alongside our friends at 2K,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. “At Mars, we know the WWE fan base is passionate and hungry for more entertainment, and we look forward to giving them a solution to those moments when they are feeling out of sorts, in a way only SNICKERS can deliver on.”

“The WWE 2K22 team is thrilled to co-present WrestleMania alongside a fantastic – and delicious – partner in SNICKERS,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “We’ll all be cheering on our WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio as he ‘hits different’ at the ‘showcase of the immortals.’”

“WrestleMania 38 in Dallas will be the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history so it seemed fitting to bring together two of our longest-reigning brand partners,” said Claudine Lilien, WWE Head of Global Sales & Partnerships. “The 360-degree partnership with SNICKERS and WWE 2K22 will provide maximum reach with activations across our broadcast, digital and streaming assets as well as our world-renowned roster of WWE Superstars.”

Both brands will be showcased during WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX leading up to WrestleMania, as well as during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show and WrestleMania each day on Peacock. The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel in the world.

For more information on WWE 2K22, visit the game's official website for a full breakdown of the pre-order details.

WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.com.