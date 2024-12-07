WWE Announces ‘Transfer Window’ Opening, Stars Can Move Brands

WWE is opening up a “transfer window” that will allow stars to move from one brand to another. On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, American Made appeared and confronted Cody Rhodes. Gable said that the transfer window was about to open and Gable could end up permanently on Smackdown.

Michael Cole then revealed that Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava were working to move some talent around as Raw prepares for its move to Netflix.