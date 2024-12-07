Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re post Survivor Series and now looking ahead to the next PPV for WWE, the Royal Rumble. Yeah there’s a pretty decent gap between big events this time of year as we tune into this episode of WWE Smackdown. At Survivor Series the good guys won WarGames in both cases, the women’s one being a bit of a mess early on and now to the extent story will come out of it we’ll be looking for who attacked Jade Cargill and I’m sure there will be more infighting between Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. On the men’s side of things the OG Bloodline defeated Solo’s crew, Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso both suffered injuries doing top of the cage splashes, and it looks like Drew McIntyre has pointed his ire at the Usos and Sami Zayn. I can’t be the only one noticing that he’s going after every Bloodline member except the one who actually screwed him over at Clash at the Castle right? Has he ever given a legitimate in character reason for ignoring Solo? Anyway Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are likely not quite done with each other, Solo still has the ula fala and Roman will be coming for that to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief, but one has to imagine that whatever is next for them will be just them and leave their respective lackeys at home. Shinsuke Nakamura is basically a Mortal Kombat character now and claimed the US title from LA Knight so we’ll see what’s next for him, it’ll be a little odd since the Smackdown midcard is pretty heel stacked at the moment. The build between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will likely continue, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are on the verge of separating as Ciampa is going nuts about getting a tag team title shot against the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits are leaning heelish and complicating matters. Tonight we’re getting more of the women’s US title tournament with Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez, and Lopez has a decent shot here with Tiffany still being in that post MITB phase where she can’t buy a win and Naomi might have something else cooking in the background. Still no update on AJ Styles after his ankle injury a while back, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been MIA for a bit as well. We’re still a bit away from legitimate Rumble build and I expect a fair amount of time to be used to pump up Saturday Night’s Main Event and after that people will start declaring for the Rumble. Anyway the show after a big event is a time ripe with opportunity so let’s get to the action.

We’re in Minneapolis, Minnesota tonight and open with a video recap of Survivor Series. I imagine there will be many more of these tonight.

After that Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the broadcast. We get injury updates, Bronson Reed badly injuring his right ankle and foot. Tonga Loa got a biceps tear in WarGames, they’re blaming it on Punk’s toolbox attack not sure if that’s legit what caused it though. Also of course Jimmy Uso broke a toe and is out of action. Tonight we’re getting the Profits vs. the MCMG for the belts.

We see Solo arriving with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu has no chill and the Samoan Werewolf goes wild on security goons because he can. I still can’t wait for Fatu’s singles run.

To the ring and here comes WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cody has a mic and soaks in the crowd reaction before asking what we want to talk about. This Saturday on Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he puts over that event, and says it would be an honor to just be on that event but it’s not that simple for him because of Kevin Owens. That does prompt American Made to interrupt, not sure what those guys are doing here but here’s Chad Gable flanked by his goofs. Gable reminds us that he’s the greatest athlete to come out of Minnesota is here, it’s because there’s a transfer window about to open and Nick Aldis is open to bringing Gable to Smackdown. He runs down the audience a bit then gets in the ring. He says when Cody came back he was an inspiration to Gable, but Cody has been a poor friend and he knows a thing or two about bad friends. Like that idiot Otis leaving him at his lowest. Well Gable has concluded Cody is a bad friend, and is totally superficial. Gable thinks Cody deserves whatever is coming to him. Cody plays with the crowd, who will be his friend, then Cody says he’s disappointed that it’s Gable saying this. He sees a lot of himself in Gable, the same guy who took things not special and made them special, a guy who maximized his minutes and overcame the failure of Shorty G. Well Shorty G, you’re looking at Stardust. He knows all about what Gable is out here looking for. He warns Gable that he has a lot to lose here, and asks what happens when Gable fails again. Cody learned he could only look at himself after failing at Mania 39 then asks Gable what happens when he fails again. Will he insult Brutus, run him down? Will he make Julius crumble when Gable can only shift the blame around. Gable says he’d whip Cody’s ass if they weren’t in suits right now. Cody gets him to repeat that, and tells him to lace up his boots in the back and they’ll get Aldis to make a one on one match between them. Oh, and Chad, he’s got Owens on his mind and that’s no good for Gable. OK, transfer window appearing out of no where is a little odd but I’m not going to complain about Cody vs. Gable.

Commentary says there will be big roster changes coming up with RAW moving to Netflix in January.

In the back Naomi and Bianca Belair are a little banged up and commiserate then Naomi heads for her match. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven wander over to make fun of Belair losing her triple threat match and looking into the attack on Jade Cargill. Piper takes issue with being accused of taking out Jade, a scuffle ensues but Belair’s ribs are still messed up from WarGames and Piper and Green dispose of her then walk off.

Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring for our first match. She’s followed by Elektra Lopez, then Naomi.

Match #1 – Triple Threat Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Elektra Lopez

Everyone stares off then Naomi and Tiffany start brawling. Lopez with knees to Naomi then she tosses her out of the ring. Naomi heads back in but eats a pump kick. Tiffany attacks Lopez, Lopez with a cross chop though and lands knees. Lopez with a dropkick to the ribs. Naomi gets hit off the apron then Tiffany kicks Lopez before knocking her over with a shoulder block. Double stomp from Tiffany gets a 2 count. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany to Lopez then Naomi kicks her from the apron and follows with a top rope crossbody then a basement dropkick to Lopez. Naomi has a minor issue but they recover and she hits Lopez with the Bubba Bomb into the Gedo Clutch and Tiffany breaks up the pin. Tiffany and Lopez take a double mule kick then a double Stunner from Naomi sends both of them out of the ring. Naomi wit a plancha to Lopez, that almost went badly, then Tiffany clocks Naomi on the apron and follows with an apron double stomp. Tiffany and Lopez in the ring, Tiffany with a snap suplex for a 1 count. Lopez with a slow motion theoretical counter into a half Boston crab, I like the idea but man Lopez walked through that at half speed. Crucifix from Lopez gets 2 and now it’s time for everyone to take turns with pin attempts, some look better than others. Lopez hits Naomi with a Catatonic for a 2 count. Some corner knees to Tiffany from Lopez then a Blue Thunder Bomb to Naomi and Tiffany breaks up the pin.

Everyone starts trading strikes as they stand, Naomi then lands head kicks, a Rear View to Tiffany then an X-Factor to Lopez. Candice LeRae runs down to stop Naomi’s split legged moonsault. Naomi still hits Lopez with a reverse DDT then the split legged moonsault but Tiffany flies in with a springboard dive to break it up. Tiffany disposes of Naomi then hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Lopez to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton won in 7:14

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A few rough spots, but with Lopez being a little rusty that’s not too surprising. The crowd was very pro Tiffany and seeing a wrestler win in their more or less hometown is a bit of a rarity.

Commentary send is to the back, something’s going on. Byron is back and we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins laid out, Nick Aldis is here and says they need medical help. Aldis walks off and finds the Guns, Johnny Gargano wanders over and says he and DIY are ready to step in if necessary. Sabin and Shelley are down, and Aldis warns Johnny to tell Ciampa that he’d better not regret this.

Bianca Belair heads to the ring for our next match. She’s followed by Piper Niven with Chelsea Green.

Match #2: Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven w/ Chelsea Green

Belair quickly rams Piper into a corner and shoulders her, then tries to lift Piper but the ribs give out. A corner 10 punch from Belair only gets to about 2 then Piper slips free and yanks on the braid, Belair flips free then hits a kick but Piper just comes off the ropes with a low crossbody that squishes Belair for a 2 count. Piper starts focusing on the ribs of Belair. Belair slips off the shoulders of Piper and lands a kick then another one but Green trips her up only for Belair to kick her off then runs into a Black Hole Slam from Piper for a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

Green with some cheap shots on the floor. The ref didn’t see it and he starts counting but Belair does beat the count. More rib work from Piper. Belair tries to fight back with a suplex but Piper easily counters into one of her own. Piper with a slam and steps on Belair’s ribs a few times. Next Piper grabs an abdominal stretch and of course gets a little extra leverage from Green when the ref has to avoid looking at her. Belair fights free but eats a hip toss then a senton from Piper, and Piper with a second senton but that all gets a 2 count. Rear bearhug from Piper, then into a regular bearhug but Belair fights her way free then starts landing punches. Headbutt from Piper to cut that off but Belair slips behind her and grabs at a very ugly Sleeper but Piper slings her over the top but misses a running splash. Belair avoids a corner charge and then bounces Piper into the corner a few times, then Belair up top and hits a high crossbody for a 2 count. Corner work from Belair, she tries another 10 punch but Piper gets free only for Belair to hit sort of a Spear for a 2 count. Belair tries the Kiss of Death, can’t get Piper up though and Piper hits a sick Saito suplex then follows with a cannonball attempt but Belair counters with a spinebuster. Handspring moonsault from Belair is blocked by the knees of Piper, Piper then misses another cannonball senton.

Belair hits the ropes but runs into a sit out powerbomb from Piper but only a near fall. Piper sets for a Vader Bomb but Belair counters and stuffs her up in the corner, then yanks Green into the ring only to pick Piper onto her shoulders and hit the Kiss of Death dropping Piper onto Green and that’ll end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won in 12:19

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Well that was surprisingly really good, I know both women are good but letting them cut loose for 12 minutes on a random TV episode was not what I expected to see. Hats off to both women, a darn good TV match that frankly wouldn’t have been out of place on a PPV.

We get a video for Shinsuke Nakamura focusing on his new character since returning. He says there has been a transformation, not out of desire but out of necessity. It also looks at Nakamura’s win at Survivor Series. After this break we’ll see Nakamura in some capacity.

Post break, a recap of the women’s WarGames match.

In the back Bianca Belair walks and sells the ribs but finds Naomi. Naomi and Belair talk and Naomi is really sick of Tiffany and Candice. Byron wanders over and says he can confirm that Piper didn’t attack Jade. Naomi runs down just how many people might have taken out Jade, Belair says when the find out who it was it’s on sight. Naomi still looks a little guilty in these moments.

To the ring here’s Shinsuke Nakamura and his sweet new theme. I heard someone jokingly call this iteration NakaMuta and I can see it. LA Knight heads down after Nakamura gets to the ring, Knight has a mic and wants to talk to us from the entrance stage. Knight plays with the crowd and starts walking towards the ring, and calls Nakamura a sorry example of a US champion, cheap shots and cheap victories. That title still belongs to Knight, he wants his rematch right now. Nakamura smirks. Knight says Nakamura has only attacked him from behind and the only thing he’s done face to face is hit him with mist, so he puts on sunglasses and heads into the ring to stomp out Nakamura. Before he gets in the ring here comes Andrade. Andrade has a mic as well and tells Knight he’s here for Nakamura, but Knight interrupts to say he’s willing to give Andrade a shot. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu show up and attack Andrade and Knight. Solo’s out as well, Nakamura menaces them with potential Black Mist and Solo makes sure they leave him alone. Andrade gets held up for a Spike but Knight breaks that up only for Fatu to superkick Andrade then Solo with Spikes to both men. Solo gets a mic and says the Bloodline isn’t finished or weak, he dares anyone who thinks otherwise to step up and take a shot. He’s tired of not being taken seriously, or thinking that he’s a joke. This isn’t fun and games, he’s still the Tribal Chief and still has the ula fala. He says anyone who comes down to this ring will just get stuck acknowledging him. Again, Solo is not great at this kind of promo. But Nakamura working as heel champ against both Andrade and Knight could work, Andrade is a bit of a tweener right now and the main event scene is still just a little too crowded to bump Knight up into it just yet.

In the back Johnny Gargano talks with Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa still isn’t really happy, he hasn’t forgotten about what he said to Johnny last week but will see him out there for the title match. That match will be up after this break.

Post break commentary hypes up Elimination Chamber just a bit.

We then get a video from Kevin Owens. He asks if we know the feeling he gets when told to be here for a sit down interview with Michael Cole, it sucks. He hates Minneapolis and doesn’t want to talk to Cole face to face. He’s been turned away from Smackdown several times, if Cole wants to interview him come out to the parking garage and find his car for that chat. Or don’t, he doesn’t really care.

To the ring and here come the tag team champions. It’s still just a little surreal seeing those two with the belts. They badly need better walkout music though. DIY follow, Ciampa still looks incredibly surly and pensive.

Match #3 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)

27 minutes between matches if you keep track of that kind of thing. Ciampa attacks Sabin at the bell and stomps at him in the corner. Sabin fights back with punches of his own then hits a few arm drags. Ciampa fights with strikes but runs into a knee then Shelley tags in and Ciampa takes their tandem flurry for a 2 count. Cross chop from Ciampa then he tags in Johnny. Johnny goes for the arm of Shelley instead of landing a strike so Ciampa tags himself back in and chops away at Shelley. Ciampa yells at Johnny a bit but Shelly fights back with a back elbow, Sabin blind tags in and takes a double kick from the apron. Johnny wanders over to check on Ciampa as we go picture in picture.

Sabin with a 10 punch to Ciampa in the ring then he tags in Shelley. Shelley then tries a 10 punch but Ciampa dumps him to the floor. Shelley fights back but eats a knee from the apron that sends him to the floor. Ciampa attacks Shelley around the ringside area then heads back into the ring. Corner work from Ciampa as he’s got Shelley in the DIY corner. Johnny tags himself in and lands a dropkick. Ciampa back in now and resumes landing strikes as we come back to broadcast. Reverse DDT from Ciampa gets a 2 count. Shelley fights up to his feet then hits a jawbreaker but can’t make a tag then Ciampa tries to boot Shelley but Shelley ducks and Johnny takes the boot. Ciampa tries the Fairy Tale Ending but Shelley back drops his way free then tags in Sabin. Sabin runs wild on Ciampa including a Manhattan Drop then penalty kick. A kick for Johnny on the floor for good measure then Sabin heads up top for a crossbody and a 2 count. Shelley tags in and Caimpa takes the knee drop then an enziguri assisted Flatliner but only a near fall. Ciampa rolls to the apron to try and recover, then he snaps Shelley over the top rope. Cheap shot for Sabin then a twisting neckbreaker to Shelley for a 2 count. Ciampa tosses Shelley out of the ring then tags Johnny and tells him to get after Shelley. Johnny sends Shelley back into the ring then Ciampa starts arguing with him over that. They shove each other and Johnny tells Ciampa to get lost. Shelley grabs a Small Package for 2 then hits a Flatliner to send Johnny into the corner. Ciampa has got a chair though and argues with the ref, the guns try Skull and Bones but Johnny hits a low blow to Sabin behind the refs back. Johnny superkicks Shelley and saunters to Ciampa and tags. They set for Meet in the Middle to Sabin, it hits and Ciampa pins to win the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: DIY won the titles in 10:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun enough match, I’d love to see these teams really get to cut loose now that DIY are pure heels. The tag team scene is still kind of rehabbing at the moment but DIY, the Guns, the Profits, that could be a very good core to build around.

DIY celebrate with the belts. Michael Cole heads out to the parking lot to look for Kevin Owens as we head to break.

Post break we get a recap of what just happened. In the back Ciampa and Johnny celebrate then Candice LeRae comes over to celebrate with them.

Next we see Michael Cole find Owens in the parking lot, Owens tells him to get into the car. I feel like I’ve been warned about this exact scenario many many times when I was younger. Owens insults Cole a bit and Cole talks about how long they’ve known each other. Ultimately Owens can’t believe that Cole doesn’t see things the way Owens does. He’s still pissed about Cody teaming with Roman. He also brings up Cody leaving in 2016 and now that he’s back he’s got three sets of pyro for his entrance. Cole brings up how many people decided to help Roman and Owens doesn’t care about the Usos and he’s ignore Sami Zayn until later. Owens says Cole doesn’t understand betrayal because Cole doesn’t have any friends. Cole calls Owens petty and says this is all Owens, Owens is the problem. Owens tells Cole to leave his rental vehicle and then rolls up the window on him before driving off. OK, that was certainly a way to spend time.

Next week we get Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton in the women’s US title tournament.

We see Gunther shake hands with Nick Aldis in the back, Gunther is leaving then Carmelo Hayes wanders up. Hayes is annoyed at not being given chances. Aldis says that Hayes becoming the headache for Peace instead of him sounds good, but he does have something special for Hayes. Aldis leaves and Hayes looks foolish. Cody going to Netflix would be a big gain for RAW, and frankly Gunther could use a change of scenery after the last month or so. I’m also selfish because Gunther is maybe my favorite in ring worker right now.

To the ring and here comes Cody Rhodes. His match with Chad Gable will be up after this break.

After the break here comes Chad Gable with his goons in tow again.

Match #4: Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable w/ Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus)

They tie up and Cody gets Gable in a corner but gives a clean break. Another tie up, Cody with a headlock throw and starts working the side headlock. Gable escapes and they stand off again. They trade go behinds for a bit then Gable picks an ankle but Cody kicks him away before anything comes of it. Kick from Gable now that he’s been out wrestled, he and Cody start trading some strikes. Gable with a side headlock but Cody kicks him and hits the dropdown right hand. Delayed gordbuster from Cody connects then Ivy gets on the apron to block the Disaster Kick, Gable is then able to hit a Dragon Screw then slams the leg of Cody against the ring post as we head to break.

