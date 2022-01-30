WWE Announces Two Names That Are In St. Louis, Site of Tonight’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE has announced two names that are definitely in St. Louis, the host city of tonight’s Royal Rumble, ahead of the PPV itself. The company posted a photo of Bad Bunny with the Undertaker backstage at the PPV event.

Bad Bunny was previously rumored for the Rumble match itself, but that remains to be seen. The Undertaker has not been rumored for anything, and has stated he is retired. WWE is also filming WWE Network content including Table For 3 this weekend, so he is likely there for that.