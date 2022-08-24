WWE News: Apollo Crews Guests On ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ On NXT, Alba Fyre Vignette

– Apollo Crews was the special guest on the first episode of The Grayson Waller Effect during tonight’s episode of NXT. Crews appeared on the talk show segment and was questioned about his Nigerian Warrior gimmick on Smackdown by Waller. Crews said that he’s still the Nigerian warrior but is more focused on his future than his past, and decked Waller to end the segment:

– WWE aired a new vignette for Alba Fyre on tonight’s show, as you can see below: