wrestling / News

WWE News: Apollo Crews Guests On ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ On NXT, Alba Fyre Vignette

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Apollo Crews Grayson Waller WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Apollo Crews was the special guest on the first episode of The Grayson Waller Effect during tonight’s episode of NXT. Crews appeared on the talk show segment and was questioned about his Nigerian Warrior gimmick on Smackdown by Waller. Crews said that he’s still the Nigerian warrior but is more focused on his future than his past, and decked Waller to end the segment:

– WWE aired a new vignette for Alba Fyre on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Apollo Crews, Grayson Waller, Kay Lee Ray, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading