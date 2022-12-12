WWE News: Bayley Praises NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Competitors, Full Starrcade 1996 Match

– Bayley was paying attention to the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, and she had some praise for the competitors. The Damage CTRL member posted to her Twitter account to comment on the match, which saw Roxanne Perez defeat Cora Jade, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark to earn an NXT Women’s Championship match.

Bayley wrote:

“Proud of my girls! All the women put their hearts out there. #IronSurvivorChallenge #NXTDeadline”

– WWE posted the full WCW Starrcade 1996 match between Rey Mysterio and Jushin Liger, as you can see below: