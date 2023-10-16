WWE News: Boogeyman Hosting Wrestling Seminar, This Week’s After the Bell Video

– The Boogeyman is set to host a seminar at Ken Anderson’s The Academy wrestling school. The school sent out the following press release on Monday:

We’re so excited to announce that WWE Legend “The Boogeyman” Marty Wright will be holding a seminar for active and hopeful wrestling students on Sunday November 12th, 2023 at The Academy.

Marty is a case study in professionalism, determination and the art of absolute commitment to a character. I cannot wait for our students to meet the man behind this character and hear his stories of how he took an opportunity and turned it into a career. Marty is an example of “never take no for an answer” in it’s most literal sense.

Cost for this seminar is $50.

Please email us at theacademyprowre[email protected] or text us at 507-722-2776 to secure your spot.

Do not miss.

Open to the public!!