wrestling / News
WWE BOOM! Comic Series Cancellation Decided Months Ago
June 5, 2019
– PWInsider has an update on the recent cancellation of the WWE comic book series published by BOOM! Studios. According to PWInsider, the cancellation of the series was not a last second decision. The cancellation option was reportedly decided several months ago.
