WWE BOOM! Comic Series Cancellation Decided Months Ago

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider has an update on the recent cancellation of the WWE comic book series published by BOOM! Studios. According to PWInsider, the cancellation of the series was not a last second decision. The cancellation option was reportedly decided several months ago.

