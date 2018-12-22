WWE News: Braun Strowman and Daniel Bryan Break Royal Rumble Records, Fan Poll on Return of DIY

– WWE released a new List This! video showcasing 10 WWE records that were broken in 2018. You can check out that new video in the player below. The records include the following (Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, and more):

* Braun Strowman breaking the record for most eliminations in a Royal Rumble with 13 at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns had the past record at 12.

* Daniel Bryan became the Superstar to compete the longest in any Rumble match at one hour and 16 minutes after coming in at No. 1 at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe if its time for the team of DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to reunite. Earlier this week on NXT, Ciampa helped Gargano defeat Aleister Black in a steel cage match. Fans voted 75 percent on the poll, “Yes! Time to bring back the #GLORIOUSBOMB, too!” The other 25 percent voted, “No!”