WWE News: Bray Wyatt Spotlighted On Peacock, Cody Rhodes on After the Bell
– Bray Wyatt has a featured spot on Peacock’s WWE hub following his passing yesterday. Peacock’s WWE section has a “Best of Bray Wyatt” carousel that includes a video of his greatest moments, his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36, his match with Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and more.
– Cody Rhodes is the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, which is descrobed as follows:
“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes returns to the podcast to discuss his three-match series against Brock Lesnar, what he’s learned in a year since his WWE return and his most crucial back-to-school shopping items.
