WWE Reportedly Working On Bray Wyatt Project

January 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Windham Rotunda Bray Wyatt Smackdown 5-8-20 Image Credit: WWE

WWE is reportedly working on a project about Bray Wyatt. PWInsider reports that the company has been working on the project for the past several weeks, noting that Bo Dallas has been interviewed for it and travelled in Pittsburgh on January 11th for the company.

The Pittsburgh appearance is relevant because that’s where Jason Baker’s Callosum Studio, which made the Bray Wyatt mask is located. It is likely that WWE filmed some content there.

No word on the nature of the project, whether it’s something for the WWE Digital channels or a larger project for Peacock/WWE Network or A&E. Wyatt passed away in August of last year.

Bray Wyatt

