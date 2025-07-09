WWE News: Bret Hart To Narrate Audiobook Version of Memoir, Dragon Lee Signing At San Diego Comic-Con

– Bret Hart is set to narrate the audiobook version of his autobiography. PWInsider reports that Hart will narrate the audiobook version of his 2007 memoir Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling, which will be the complete and unabridged book clocking in at 17 hours.

The audiobook was originally set to release this summer but has been pushed to November 18th.

– Masked Republic has announced that Dragon Lee will appear at San Diego Comic-Con for his first-ever book signing. The full announcement reads: