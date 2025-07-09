wrestling / News
WWE News: Bret Hart To Narrate Audiobook Version of Memoir, Dragon Lee Signing At San Diego Comic-Con
– Bret Hart is set to narrate the audiobook version of his autobiography. PWInsider reports that Hart will narrate the audiobook version of his 2007 memoir Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling, which will be the complete and unabridged book clocking in at 17 hours.
The audiobook was originally set to release this summer but has been pushed to November 18th.
– Masked Republic has announced that Dragon Lee will appear at San Diego Comic-Con for his first-ever book signing. The full announcement reads:
BREAKING NEWS
Dragon Lee will make his 1st ever SDCC appearance and do his 1st ever book signing for Muñoz Dynasty: Dragon Lee & the Monster of Salty River starring Lee, his brothers Rush & Dralistico & and their father La Bestia Del Ring
It all goes down Thursday, July 24th from 2-4 PM at the Masked Republic & Headlocked Comics booth #1901! Don’t miss your chance to meet the lucha superstar who has held championships all over the globe – and now has an Amazon “New Release Hispanic Books” chart #1 bestselller! Can’t make it to SDCC?
Pick up the middle-grade novel written by Kevin Garcia and published by Future House Publishing on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million or ask your favorite bookstore to order a copy for you!