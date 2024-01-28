wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has resigned from TKO Group and WWE amid allegations of sex trafficking and worse. While McMahon has denied the allegations from the lawsuit, the fact remains that he is no longer part of WWE. According to a report from PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc), WWE is hoping they can bring former executive Stephanie McMahon back to the company. Stephanie, notably, departed WWE after her father returned last year.
Stephanie originally stepped down as Chief Brand Officer in May 2022, but returned after Vince was accused of sexual misconduct. For a brief period, she operated as co-CEO with Nick Khan, before leaving again in January 2023. It’s unknown what role she would serve in WWE or TKO if she returned.
