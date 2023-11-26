wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Does a Survivor Series Rundown, Community Champions In Chicago
November 26, 2023 | Posted by
– A special Sunday episode of WWE’s The Bump looks at last night’s Survivor Series PPV. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla recap all the exciting and amazing moments that took place at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on WWE’s The Bump!
– WWE posted a video of Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan honoring local Chicago nonprofits Dion’s Chicago Dream, Common Pantry and Intentional Sports ahead of Survivor Series:
